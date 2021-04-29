Valspar Championship preview, 29 April – 2 May 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FLORIDA, USA, Apr 2021 – SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing all the action from the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida from 29 April to 2 May 2021.

SuperSport is the ultimate destination for Golf fans, with an unparalleled selection of action from around the world.

The main narrative heading into this year’s Valspar Championship is whether Paul Casey can win the tournament for a third successive time. The Englishman has won the last two iterations – over Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed by a stroke in 2019, and over Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Kokrak by a stroke in 2018. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the start of 2021, Casey is the only player in this field who has gained over two strokes per round. His recent success suggests another good showing at a track where he’s raised two of his three PGA Tour trophies.

“It would just be extremely cool, flat out,” said Casey, of the chance to join Tiger Woods, Stuart Appleby and Steve Stricker as a player winning a PGA Tour event three or more times in a row. “I think even more so with the gap as well, with the one-year hiatus. I have done it but in amateur golf, three Pac-10s (US college championships).

“It’s elite company. I’ve been in the game long enough, but there’s numerous things that I still want to win and wish I had won, so just to add something to the fabric of everything would be very, very cool.

“This is for me one of the best tournaments on Tour. It’s a great golf course, great people. It’s exciting that we’re finally here and I feel like the pressure is not on me. We’ve got Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and guys like that playing this week, and the focus is going to be on them, so I feel like I’m kind of in a sweet spot and raring to go.”

The Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club is a 6,712m par 71 course which rewards accurate driving and a sharp short game. The purse for the Valspar Championship is a cool $6.9million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The field also features Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv can see all their favourite golf stars dominating courses across the world. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Valspar Championship broadcast details

All times EAT

Thursday 29 April

21:00: Day 1 – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Golf

Friday 30 April

21:00: Day 2 – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Golf

Saturday 1 May

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

20:00: Day 3 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

22:30: Day 3 – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Golf

Sunday 2 May

20:00: Day 4 – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Golf