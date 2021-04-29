Tusker FC striker set to join Swedish top tier side

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Tusker FC striker David Majak is set to join Swedish top tier side Kalmar FF for a six-month loan spell, the club has confirmed.

Majak had been on the radar of an unidentigied Swedish club at the end of last season, but didn’t get to move. However, the South Sudan international has now put his move together and will join Kalmar on an initial loan deal with the view of permanent signing at the end of the year.

“We are proud of the new step that Majak has taken and as a club we wish him all the best. This is a new level for him and definitely will make him improve as a player and as a person. Majak has been a faithful servant of the club and has been a disciplined and dedicated player. Seeing him make this progress is a proud step for us as a club,” Tusker FC Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny told the club’s official website.

On his part, David Majak said; “I am happy to make this important step in my career and I want to thank Tusker for the opportunity and allowing me to take this move. I am ready for the challenge ahead and I will keep working hard just as I have done here.”

The Chapa Dimba na Safaricom star is set to join a tough Swedish league with his new club Kalmar play in the top division and after three matches so far this season, they are placed fourth with seven points.

He had scored four goals this season for the brewers, though the positive start to his season was hampered by a nagging injury.