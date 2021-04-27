Posta Keeper Opiyo, Coach Okumbi win March BetKing Premier League Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Posta Rangers goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo and his boss Stanley Okumbi have been crowned as the BetKing Premier League Player and Coach of the Month for March respectively in an award ceremony held at the Goal Project on Tuesday.

The win saw Posta Rangers become the first team this season to win both awards in the same month.

For their excellence that month, both Opiyo and Okumbi were awarded with personalized trophies and Ksh 50,000 each. Posta Rangers Keeper Kelvin Opiyo receiving his March BetKing Premier League Award from the panel chairman James Waindi. Photo/FKF

-Opiyo success-

For Opiyo, he helped his team pick seven out of the possible nine points on offer during the month, by keeping clean sheets in all three matches.

The shot-stopper who had not enjoyed playing time since arriving from National Super League (NSL) side APS Bomet in September last year, was thrown into the deep end in March and returned the favor by maintaining a flawless record against Kariobangi Sharks, Gor Mahia and Mathare United.

To win the award that saw him become the third keeper to win the award since its inception after former Sofapaka custodian Justin Ndikumana scooped it in 2019 and Gabriel Andika took it in 2015, beat Zoo Kericho dfefender Alex Onchwari and Gor Mahia forward Wilson Silva to the award.

Other shortlisted nominees were Gor Mahia winger Cliffton Miheso, veteran Nairobi City Stars midfielder Anthony ‘Muki’ Kimani, Kakamega Homeboyz attacking midfielder Christopher Masinza and Kariobangi Sharks forward Peter Lwassa. Posta Rangers Coach Stanley Okumbi receiving his March BetKing Premier League Award from the panel chairman James Waindi. Photo/FKF

-Okumbi shines-

Meanwhile, Okumbi who was hardly a month old in the job, guided Posta to gather seven points out of a possible nine in the month to become the top coach by bagging the most points.

Posta Rangers began the month with a 0-0 draw against Kariobangi Sharks before stunning champions Gor Mahia 1-0 in their subsequent match despite playing with a man less from the fourth minute of the game.

Posta wrapped up the month with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mathare United to ease their relegation fears.

The national Under-20, Rising Stars coach beat Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti and Gor Mahia’s Carlos Vaz Pinto to the award.

He becomes the fourth coach to receive the award this season after Zedekiah Otieno (KCB FC), Francis Kimanzi (Wazito FC) and Andre Casa Mbungo (Bandari FC) who were named the best in December, January and February respectively.