Suspected doping conspiracy ring member arrested by DCI in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Detectives have arrested a suspect, Elias Kiptum, believed to be part of an international conspiracy ring, out to tarnish Kenya’s athletics image by developing false doping allegations.

Kiptum was charged at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Court on Monday morning and charged with 12 different counts. He denied all of them and will remain in custody until Tuesday when his bail ruling will be made.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have been pursuing the suspect since September last year with information that they might be collaborating with individuals to develop fake doping stories.

According to detectives, the syndicate has been allegedly working with foreign journalists in fabricating information on doping in Athletics Kenya.

According to the DCI, the perpetrators had prepared documents purporting that doping was being promoted and encouraged by several state agencies in the country, with the aim of having Kenya suspended from participating at the Tokyo Olympics.

Forged documents purportedly signed by officials from the Anti-Dopping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and Athletics Kenya (AK) were shared with the Europe-based journalists, who have been part of the ring.

Detectives raided Kiptum’s residence in Iten last week and confiscated several documents bearing ADAK and AK letter heads, alongside suspicious bank slips.

Contract agreement documents between local suspects and the foreign journalists, three laptops, mobile phones among other electronic gadgets were also confiscated from the suspect’s house and are undergoing forensic analysis at DCI Headquarters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya has continually remained on the worldwide doping watchlist due to increased cases within the country.

AK had previously insinuated that foreign journalists were cooperating with scrupulous individuals from international media to tarnish Kenya’s name.