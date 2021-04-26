Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the Barcelona Masters

Headlines

Barcelona victory sees Nadal rise to number 2 in ATP rankings

Published

PARIS, France, Apr 26 – Rafael Nadal’s hard-fought win in Barcelona at the weekend sees the Spaniard replacing Daniil Medvedev as world No. 2 behind Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings released on Monday.

The 34-year-old Mallorcan, who won on Catalan clay for the 12th time in his career, is 110 points ahead of Medvedev.

It was Nadal’s 61st title on clay, extending his record on the surface — the next most successful player on the surface is the Argentinian Guillermo Vilas who won 49 — and he will again start as favourite for the French Open which begins at Roland Garros on May 30.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, beaten in the final in Barcelona by Nadal after having a match point, remains in fifth, behind the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno is up to 12th at the expense of Belgian David Goffin while 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who lost to Tsitsipas in the semi-finals in Barcelona, has climbed to 18th, the best ranking of his young career.

AFP rankings as of April 26:

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11963 pts
  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9810 (+1)
  3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9700 (-1)
  4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8365
  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7980

In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Barcelona victory sees Nadal rise to number 2 in ATP rankings – Mchipuko

  2. Pingback: Barcelona victory sees Nadal rise to number 2 in ATP rankings - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved