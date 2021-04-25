On fire Olunga can’t stop scoring in Asian Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga stretched his tally at the Asian Champions League to six goals after hitting a brace as his Qatari Club Al Duhail was held to a 2-2 draw by Iranian outfit Esteghlal FC on Saturday night.

The striker had scored a hattrick against the Iranians when they met last week and continued his dominance with a brace as Duhail maintained their grip on top of Group C. He also ensured he remained top of the goal scorers’ chart in the competition.

Check Diabate had given Esteghlal the lead off the penalty spot in the 26th minute but Olunga responded in similar fashion at the stroke of halftime.

The lanky Kenyan forward then took Duhail into the lead in the 58th minute with a powerful header off an Edmilson Junior freekick, but the Iranians would draw level three minutes later through Mehdi Ghayedi.

“One point from this match is a fair result. There are still two matches left for us in the groyp stages and we must continue to perform with focus and determination to progress to the next stage as group winners,” Olunga said after the match.

He added; “The next match against Al Shorta will not be easy because it is a tough team, which will be dangerous for us. But my teammates are able to deal with this matter and will work to come out with a positive result that will facilitate our mission in our last match.”