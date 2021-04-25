Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo clinches maiden ARC Equator Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Apr 25 – Five-time Safari Rally champion Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo has been crowned the 2021 ARC Equator Rally Champion after overcoming the grueling 11 stages in his new Volkswagen Polo under Minti Motorsports.

Tundo navigated by Tim Jessop, held on to their opening day lead, to win the rally for the first time ever in a time of 02:34:08 ahead of Tajveer Rai who was placed second in 02:46:17 while South African Guy Botterill cruising in Toyota Etios was third in 03:02:15.

However, Botterill was the top driver competing in the Africa Rally Championship (ARC), amassing 10 points while for Tundo who did not compete under the ARC bagged maximum points for the Kenyan National Rally Championship. (KNRC). Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo in action with his new Volkswagen Polo under Minti Motorsports. Photo/COURTESY

“It’s amazing to get the car back in one peace and good to win always, good to get another notch on my belt, I am super happy because it has been tough, its been really hard,” Tundo said after the victory.

He added, “the penultimate stage was terrible because of the rocks but the last one it was fan. I am not doing the ARC but for KNRC it is good points, I have never won the Equator rally so that is great for myself and Tim (Jessop), but its early days in the KNRC hopefully COVID-19 allows us to carry on rallying.”

Tundo like other divers were using the rally as a test run for the WRC Safari Rally which will use the same route.

“WRC against these cars is a different ball game, it will include professional drivers but in our R5 category I think if the conditions are the same, slippery and rocky, the Europeans and foreigners will have a tough time,” Tundo said.

Tundo dominated all the six stages yesterday while today he won three stages against Onkar Rai’s two.

The three-day rally started on Friday with the shake down followed by Elementaita, Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior stages.

On Sunday, action went to Malewa 1, Loldia 1, Kedong, Malewa 2 and finish off with Loldia 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Malewa is 9.71km, Loldia is 11.33km and the longest section of the day is Kedong which is 32.68km and will be done once. All others stages will be done twice.