Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kabras Racing speedstar Onkar in the course during the qualifying stage

Motors

Kabras Racing speedstar Onkar quickest in Equator Rally qualifying stage

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Kabras Racing team of Onkar Rai and his British partner Drew Sturrock were the first to get the finish line in the qualifying stage of the 2021 ARC Equator Rally that was flagged off by the Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed on Friday at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha.   

Driving a VW Polo R5, Onkar recorded the best time of 4m15.2 over the 5.40km Loldia stretch.

Loldia formed the highlight of Friday’s program which also entailed the early morning free practice and preceded by shakedown and later ceremonial start that was overseen by the Cabinet Secretary of Sports who was accompanied by Principal Secretary State Department of Sports, Culture and Heritage Joe Okudo, PS Culture and Heritage Josephta Mukobe and Phineas Kimathi who is the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally.

Others who accompanied Amina were his two Chief Administration Secretary, Zak Kinuthia and Simon Kachapin.

Ian Duncan’s Minti car in action during the qualifying stage. Photo/COURTESY

Rising star Karan Patel was second fastest in his Ford Fiesta R5 while Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo on his very first outing with the VW Polo R5 was third fastest in a time of 4m23s.3.

South Africa’s Guy Botterill was the top placed foreigner in fourth, clocking 4m28.2 in his Toyota Etios.

Baldev Chager ruled the National Category in a time of 4m26s.7 followed by Eric Bengi (5m01.5) and Ian Duncan (5m10s.7).

QUALIFYING STAGE RESULTS

Onkar Rai KEN (VW Polo R5) 14m15s.2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. Karan Patel KEN (Ford Fiesta R5) 4m19s.6

3. Carl Tundo KEN  (VW Polo R5) 4m23s.3

4. Guy Botterill RSA (Toyota Etios R5) 4m28.2

5. Tejveer Rai (VW Polo R5) 4m43s.5

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Kabras Racing speedstar Onkar quickest in Equator Rally qualifying stage - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved