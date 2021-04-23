Connect with us

Alex Olaba (left) with Frank Wanyama (right), seen in the dock, during a past court session.

Ex rugby player Olaba arrested over attempted murder of key witness in rape case

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Former rugby player Alex Olaba was on Thursday night arrested by undercover detectives over an alleged plot to murder a key witness in a rape case he is facing alongside compatriot Frank Wanyama.

According to police sources, Olaba was arrested as he met undercover detectives in Nairobi West last night to allegedly plan the said murder, and spent the night Capital Hill Police Station.

Police further reveal that the rugby player is said to have sought the help of individuals to execute the plot to eliminate the key witness, but unknown to him, the individuals turned out to be undercover cops who pounced on him.

Olaba and Wanyama had been released and a re-trial ordered after The High Court quashed their conviction and 15-years imprisonment after it ruled that there was no evidence that one of the key witnesses in the case was sworn in before taking to the stand.

The two are alleged to have committed the rape offence on an upcoming musician on February 11, 2018, at an apartment in Highrise estate in Nairobi.

Additional reporting by Joseph Muraya

