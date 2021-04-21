Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

On Wall Street, Manchester United dropped 6.0 percent, reversing most of Monday's gain of nearly seven percent.

Football

Man Utd, Juventus stock falls as Super League collapses

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Apr 21 – Share prices of Manchester United and Juventus fell on Tuesday as the proposed European Super League was threatened following a furious backlash from fans.

On Wall Street, Manchester United dropped 6.0 percent, reversing most of Monday’s gain of nearly seven percent.

And in Milan, Juventus lost 4.2 percent after ending the previous day at its highest level since September 2020.

“Juventus and Manchester United shares have both come under pressure after the gains of yesterday, as it becomes apparent that even within the various Premier League clubs support amongst the players appears lukewarm at best,” Michael Hewson of CMC Markets UK said.

The two teams were among major European clubs that banded together to launch a breakaway competition designed to guarantee spots each year and billions of dollars for its founding members, similar to the American football or basketball leagues.

But the announcement caused a wave of indignation among fans, authorities and even some governments.

As a result of the outcry, Manchester City, one of the rebel clubs, said it would withdraw from the project. British media also reports Chelsea is about to throw in the towel.

Spanish media has reported Atletico Madrid is on the verge of withdrawing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the upheaval, US bank JPMorgan Chase, which said on Monday it is financing the project, has announced no changes to its plans.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved