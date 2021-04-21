Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses skipper Philadelphia Olando offloads a pass during a training session at the RFUEA Grounds on March 28, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Headlines

Kenya Lionesses set for Olympic training camp in Tunisia

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – National women’s sevens team the Kenya Lionesses will head to Tunisia for a two-week training camp to aid them in preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Lionesses have played in two tournaments so far, and the Tunisia camp which kicks off on May 29 will be another step to aid them in attaining tip top shape for the Tokyo Games as well as the Los Angeles 7s in June.

The camp in Tunis will be at the Maison du Rugby where three women’s teams, Kenya, Madagascar and hosts Tunisia will converge for training as well as round robin friendly matches.

The first round robin set of matches will be played on 1st and 2nd May while the second tournament will take place on 7th and 8th May.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses have checked in for a week-long training camp at the Kasarani Stadium, facilitated by the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

Lionesses squad in Camp:

Philadelphia Olando, Sheila Chajira, Cynthia Camilla, Christabel Lindo, Stellah Wafua, Janet Okello, Sarah Oluche, Naomi Amuguni, Enid Ouma, Terry Ayesa, Leah Wambui, Diana Awino, Sinaida Aura, Judith Auma, Linet Moraa, Ann Goreti, Diana Kerubo, Grace Adhiambo, Vivian Akumu, Emmaculate Awuor, Joy Kendagor, Celestine Masinde

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved