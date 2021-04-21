Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Florentino Perez is the European Super League president

Headlines

European Super League will ‘reshape’ after clubs withdraw: statement

Published

Paris, France, Apr 21 – The European Super League said early Wednesday it would consider ways to reshape the group following the departure of all six English clubs.

“Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project,” the League said in a statement.

The ESL was designed by the European giants to guarantee revenue from regular matches against one another without the risk of failing to qualify for 15 founder members.

Reaction to the Super League has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called “dirty dozen”, who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

Only Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are still involved in the project.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City had already announced they will not take part in the league.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved