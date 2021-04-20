Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spurs appoint Mason as interim head coach after Mourinho sacking

English Premiership

Tottenham appoint Mason as interim head coach after Mourinho sacking

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 20 – Tottenham confirmed on Tuesday that former midfielder Ryan Mason would be in caretaker charge until the end of the season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was dismissed on Monday following a disappointing run of form that has left Spurs struggling to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Former Spurs and Hull player Mason, who was forced to retire from playing in 2018, steps up from his role as head of player development at the club.

Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs will help him, while Ledley King stays on as a first-team coach and former goalkeeper Michel Vorm returns to the club as a goalkeeping coach.

Mason’s first game in charge is a Premier League match with Southampton on Wednesday, while he will also lead his boyhood club out at Wembley on Sunday in the League Cup final against Manchester City.

Chairman Daniel Levy said on the club’s official website: “We have great belief in this squad of talented players.

“We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved