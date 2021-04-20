British PM vows ‘no action off the table’ to block Euro Super League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 20 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned “no action is off the table” to stop the European Super League as Premier League clubs “unanimously and vigorously” rejected the controversial plan on Tuesday.

Johnson’s comments came as FIFA president Gianni Infantino warned the breakaway competition could face “consequences”, with the backlash building against the deeply divisive scheme.

Twelve powerful European clubs have signed up for the Super League, which offers guaranteed spots every year for its founding members and billions of dollars in payments.

The English clubs, the Premier League’s so-called “big six”, are Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, along with Italian trio Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are also included in the plan.

At a meeting with the English Football Association, the Premier League and fans groups, Johnson voiced his “unwavering support” for football chiefs as they fight to stop the Super League.

Johnson told the meeting the government could “drop a legislative bomb” to block it.

“The prime minister confirmed the government will not stand by while a small handful of owners create a closed shop,” Downing Street said in a statement.

“He was clear that no action is off the table and the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped.”

The incendiary project has received a hostile reception from the other 14 Premier League clubs, who rejected it at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, which did not include representatives of the big six.

“The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition,” a Premier League statement said.

“The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those shareholders (clubs) involved to account under its rules.”

Although his club are involved, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted the Super League does not fit with the way he believes sport should be run.

“It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist,” he said.

“It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, it is not a sport where it doesn’t matter when you lose.”

Amid talk of players potentially being banned from future World Cup and European Championships if they take part in the Super League, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hinted he disagreed with the plan.

Rashford shared an image on Twitter of one of the banners which covers the stands at Old Trafford.

The banner carries a quote from the club’s legendary former manager Sir Matt Busby, which reads: “Football is nothing without fans”.

FIFA chief Infantino leant his support to European football’s governing body UEFA as it attempts to quash an initiative that threatens its prized Champions League and the health of domestic competitions such as the Premier League.

And UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin implored club owners, particularly those of Premier League teams, to row back on the plans.

“There’s still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes,” he said.

“English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake, they deserve respect.”

Liverpool’s city rivals Everton accused the breakaway Premier League clubs of “preposterous arrogance”.

“Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests,” the club said in a statement. “Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.

“Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table.”

As frustration mounts at the so-called “dirty dozen”, there were angry scenes outside Elland Road on Monday.

Fans gathered to protest and tried to block the Liverpool team bus from entering the stadium ahead of the 1-1 draw against Leeds.

Supporters are planning to protest outside Stamford Bridge before Chelsea’s Premier League game with Brighton later on Tuesday.