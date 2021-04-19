Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Super League threatens European values: EU official

Football

Super League threatens European values: EU official

Published

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Apr 19 – The European Commission vice-president for promoting the European way of life on Monday slammed plans by 12 of the continent’s most powerful clubs to form a breakaway Super League.

“We must defend a values-driven European model of sport based on diversity and inclusion,” EU commissioner Margaritis Schinas said on Twitter after the clubs’ announcement.

“There is no scope for reserving it for the few rich and powerful clubs who want to sever links with everything associations stand for: national leagues, promotion and relegation and support to grassroots amateur football.

“Universality, inclusion and diversity are key elements of European sport and of our European way of life.”

Schinas did not, however, announce any action to prevent the breakaway nor state that it would break any EU law.

Overnight, 12 of Europe’s most powerful clubs announced the launch of a so-called European Super League to oversee a new midweek competition.

Six of the breakaway clubs are from the English league, in the UK, which has left the European Union. Three are Spanish and three Italian. Three more are to be announced.

The clubs want to continue playing in their national competitions as well, but European football’s governing body UEFA and the three countries’ football authorities warned the clubs would be barred.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Super League threatens European values: EU official - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved