Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports CS Amina Mohamed witness Paralympian Ann Wacuka being vaccinated by Dr Nancy Ondiek at MISC. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

CS Amina establishes Sports Medical body to develop Model Bubble Training plan

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – In a bid to ensure that all the national teams set to compete in international events this year are safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, culture and heritage Amina Mohamed has established a Sports Medical body to develop Model Bubble Training plan.

The Ministerial Sports Medical Consortium will be constituted from the Medical Directors of all Organizing Committees undertaking the delivery of the Team Kenya international events to consolidate the expertise and experience that the medical professionals possess.

The Medical Directors will be drawn from the National Olympic Committee that is overseeing Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic Games and the Kenya National Paralympic Committee in charge of the Paralympics to be hosted this year.

Other events that will have representatives in the Medical Consortium are the international sporting events that will be hosted in Kenya; the WRC Safari Rally Kenya slated for June 24-27, Word Athletics Under-20 Championships to run August 17-22 and the Rugby World U20 Barthes Cup.

Others in the committee are representatives from the Volleyball and Basketball Federations.

  • Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed during the event of marking 100 days to Tokyo Olympics. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“COVID-19 has reduced vehicular traffic by 30 percent, switched major corporations nationwide to a work-from-home model all at once, put millions of pupils onto online-learning, necessitated the adoption of training seal off’s christened bubble training camps to protect athletes preparing for international competitions such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, WRC Safari Rally Kenya, World Athletics Under 20 Championships and the Rugby Barthes Cup,” CS Amina said in a statement.

“The challenges facing sports medical teams in the light of the pandemic are crosscutting. There is therefore need for a Ministerial Sports Medical Consortium to consolidate the expertise and experience that all our supporting medical professionals possess. We have teams leaving the country every week to attend various Olympic and Paralympic qualifying events and world championships across the world. This travel while extremely necessary, comes with COVID-19 contraction risks,” Amina added.

“We have commenced our inaugural bubble training camps at the Moi International Sports Centre, and Kenyatta University. We must pull all the resources available to create safe and sustainable bubble training camps to guarantee full participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the other upcoming international events.”

The concept that the medical experts will come up with that will touch on Bubble Training and Containment Model, Team Travel Protocols and Event Preparation Protocols, will be adopted by the Ministry and will be applied strictly by all National Teams.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: CS Amina establishes Sports Medical body to develop Model Bubble Training plan - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved