IMOLA, Italy, Apr 18 – Max Verstappen kept his cool to claim a chaotic Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recovered from a rare mistake to sneak in second.

Red Bull driver Verstappen overtook pole sitter Hamilton on the first corner at Imola to set up his impressive first win of the season.

Lando Norris in a McLaren took third ahead of Charles Leclerc for Ferrari.