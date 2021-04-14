Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The ban is likely to sideline Kudela from this summer's European Championship where he was expected to have been in Czech Republic's squad.

Football

Slavia Prague’s defender slapped with 10 match ban for racism

Published

Paris, France, Apr 14 – UEFA on Wednesday banned Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 European matches for club and country for racist behaviour after he clashed with Rangers’ Glen Kamara in a Europa League match.

Finland’s Kamara has been suspended for three matches in UEFA competitions for his role in the incident during the round of 16 match at Ibrox on March 18.

Slavia, who won the match 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate, have denied the claims, and said earlier this month they would file a criminal complaint against Kamara for allegedly attacking Kudela in the tunnel after the game.

Kudela was provisionally suspended when Slavia played Arsenal in the first leg of the quarter-final in the Czech Republic last Thursday. That match will be deducted from the ten-match ban.

Kamara and his Rangers team-mates reacted furiously as they claimed Kudela had cupped his hand and whispered a discriminatory slur into the midfielder’s ear.

The ban is likely to sideline Kudela from this summer’s European Championship where he was expected to have been in Czech Republic’s squad.

Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf said on Wednesday that players should be immediately sanctioned if they cover their mouth while talking to an opponent or the referee, as Kudela did.

Seedorf, a four-time Champions League winner, told a Council of Europe meeting on combatting hate speech: “There is a lot of talk but not enough being done. The need is obvious and very urgent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“From a players’ perspective, I have seen stuff with players speaking and covering their mouth during matches.

“When we’re talking about sport it has to be completely transparent, so why would I cover my mouth if I need to talk with my adversary?”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved