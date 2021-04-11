Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates in a socially distanced fashion

English Premiership

Rodgers disappointed by Leicester trio after Covid-19 breach

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 11 – Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he was disappointed by the behaviour of Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury after they were dropped for Sunday’s 3-2 defeat against West Ham after breaching coronavirus protocols.

Perez, Maddison and Choudhury were all missing from the Leicester line-up at the London Stadium.

Rodgers revealed the incident happened last weekend and prompted him to take disciplinary action.

He said the trio will be allowed back into Leicester’s squad next week ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley on April 18.

“It was a decision I made, an internal situation last weekend, It is not the standard we expect. They are all good guys, good lads, but we have a standard on and off the pitch that we have to adhere to,” Rodgers said.

“The boys will rejoin the group after this game. It’s internal, it’s something we have dealt with. The boys, it’s disappointing behaviour, it’s a mistake. It’s not what we are about.

“We have a set of values for the team, for this football club The players in the main have been great but they will rejoin the group next week.”

In the absence of the three players, third placed Leicester suffered a damaging defeat that left them just one point above fourth placed West Ham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both team are battling to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish in the Premier League.

In a statement released during Sunday’s match, Leicester said: “The club has made its expectations around adherence to Covid-19 protocols abundantly clear to all its personnel.

“It is extremely disappointing, therefore, to learn of a breach that had the potential to undermine the efforts of club staff to protect the environments in which our teams train and play. Appropriate measures have been taken to prevent our team bubbles being compromised.

“We wholly expect our people to behave in a way that reflects the national effort and the sacrifices made by our communities to control the spread of the virus. Those involved have apologised for their poor judgement.

“Our response to the matter will be concluded internally.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved