Olunga strikes a brace in Al Duhail’s massive win over Ahli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 09 – Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored a brace as his Qatari Stars League side Al Duhail beat Al Ahli Doha 4-0 on Friday night, taking his scoring tally to six goals in nine matches.

Olunga scored Duhail’s second goal in the 54th minute with a header inside the box off a Mohamed Ismael cross from the right. Dudu had just given the side a 35th minute lead in similar fashion, heading home from Ismail’s cross.

The Kenyan striker then doubled his tally in the 83rd minute with a low shot from his weaker right foot after being sent through on goal from an Ali Karimi through pass.

Dudu then completed his brace in the 89th minute as Duhail wrapped up their comfortable win at home.

With the victory, Duhail cemented their hold on second spot in the QSL with 47 points, but they finished the season a massive 13 behind champions Al Sadd, coached by Barcelona legend Xavi.