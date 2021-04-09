Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against Al Ahli Doha. PHOTO/Al Duhail/Twitter

Football

Olunga strikes a brace in Al Duhail’s massive win over Ahli

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 09 – Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored a brace as his Qatari Stars League side Al Duhail beat Al Ahli Doha 4-0 on Friday night, taking his scoring tally to six goals in nine matches.

Olunga scored Duhail’s second goal in the 54th minute with a header inside the box off a Mohamed Ismael cross from the right. Dudu had just given the side a 35th minute lead in similar fashion, heading home from Ismail’s cross.

The Kenyan striker then doubled his tally in the 83rd minute with a low shot from his weaker right foot after being sent through on goal from an Ali Karimi through pass.

Dudu then completed his brace in the 89th minute as Duhail wrapped up their comfortable win at home.

With the victory, Duhail cemented their hold on second spot in the QSL with 47 points, but they finished the season a massive 13 behind champions Al Sadd, coached by Barcelona legend Xavi.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved