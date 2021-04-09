Connect with us

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino receives her vaccine. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Harambee Starlets players receive COVID-19 vaccines

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 09 – Harambee Stars players and technical bench officials received their COVID-19 vaccines at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani this afternoon as part of the government’s plan to vaccinate all sportsmen.

This is regarded as the first step towards the resumption of sports which was halted two weeks ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of the containment measures to curb the spread of the virus.

  • Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma receives his vaccine. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Starlets will be playing Zambia in a friendly match on the 24th of this month in Lusaka and head coach David Ouma says the vaccination exercise will help them resume training and prepare for other important fixtures.

“I want to thank the Federation as well as the Government through the Ministries of Sports and Health for enabling this exercise. Having these players vaccinated will help us get back to training and we can prepare for what we aim for and that is the Africa Cup of Nations next year as well as the 2023 World Cup,” the tactician stated.

  • It wasn’t a pleasant experience for some of the players. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The players were also elated with the signal that indeed sports will resume.

“It is really good for us to come out here and get vaccinated today. I hope the government will also consider the resumption of sports because we have really struggled since the ban was effected. We earn our living through sports and this is very important for us,” captain Dorcas Shikobe stated.

Players who have been called up to camp for the Zambia friendly were all present for vaccination.

Saturday will be the turn of all Nairobi based Premier League clubs and there is a wide hope that teams will be allowed back to training next week and the league can resume by the end of the month.

