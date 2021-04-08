Seven lucky winners crowned newest millionaires on Odibets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 08 – For Leonard Egesa winning a huge amount of money had never crossed his mind; the Jua Kali artisan from Busia is one of the seven lucky winners who managed to walk away with Sh1,191,596 courtesy of the Odibets Jackpot.

“I knew about Odibets two years ago and ever since I have been placing my bets through the platform,” said an elated Leonard as he received his cheque from Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Another lucky winner, Kimutai Korir from Bomet claimed to have placed his bet on the Odibets Jackpot platform for the first time and was surprised to receive a text message late on that he had won.

“It was my first time trying the Odibets Jackpot and I was surprised to get the text message saying that I had won,” said Kimutai.

For Kipruto Tabsabich betting had always been a past-time as he is an ardent soccer fan who always enjoyed placing bets on his favourite teams.

“I have been placing bets for a long time since soccer is my favourite sport, “Kipruto said as he explained how he won his bet.

Patrick Mutua from Makueni was also lucky to share the jackpot spoils after correctly predicting 14 out of the possible 17 correct predictions on the Odibets Jackpot platform.

“This thing is real, I started playing the Odibets Jackpot immediately it was launched and finally I have won big,” said Mutua who claims to have analysed the games with his friends before placing his lucky bet.

In March, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Ksh 105,000,000.

To take part and have a chance to win the jackpot, one must first register on the Odibets platform and have at least Ksh 95 in their account.

If one correctly predicts all the 17 match results, then you automatically become the lucky winner of the Ksh 105,000,000 Mega Jackpot.

Odibets also awards anyone who gets zero predictions on it’s jackpot platform. That is 0 out of the possible 17 out of 17 score.