WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi addressing the media during the route tour.

Sports

Phineas Kimathi: Hells Gate power stage will portray Kenya’s real image to the world

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally organizers believe the 9km Hell’s Gate Power stage will go a long way in representing Kenya’s image to the rest of the world.

WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi during a media tour of the route course remarked; “We chose this particular place for a reason. The Government thinks it’s very important to actually run the power stage in such a place and for the simple reason that this gives Kenya’s real image.”

Kimathi noted that Hell’s Gate live coverage will change the perception of the world “that Kenya is not all about what the negative media portrays us to be.”

“We are not only talking about wildlife but the strides we have made towards promotion of green energy. Kenya is a country that is developing, yes, but then we have made major strides towards a middle level to be at the top in things like renewable energy. This particular (geothermal) plant here is one of the biggest of its kind in the world,” Kimathi, who is also the Kenya Motorsport Federation Chairman said.

Kimathi revealed that beaming the stage live across 155 TV markets will introduce millions of viewers to the scenic landscape thus attracting thousands of tourists to the country.”

“When you talk about image, you are talking about many things; you are talking about wildlife, our conservation efforts-then of course you are talking carbon emission and global warming. There is green energy here at Hell’s Gate and Kenya ranks among the top five in the world.”

Clerk of the Course, Gurvir Bhabra outlined that the morning run of the Power stage will just be a normal stage “but the repeat run will serve as the last stage of the day and indeed the much-anticipated power stage.” 

At this stage, the first three cars will earn bonus points towards manufacturers’, drivers’ and navigators’ championship points.

