Sports

Ministry of Sports rolls out COVID-19 inoculation program to all national teams   

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage on Thursday commenced a nationwide vaccination program covering all our national Teams with specific priority to Teams participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Also to be given priority are all personnel working on the WRC/FIA  Safari  Rally  Kenya,  World Athletics  Under  20  Championships,  World  Athletics Continental  Tour and the  Rugby Barthes  Cup.

The exercise that started today at the Karasani Indoor arena was witnessed by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amb. Amina Mohamed, PS Joe Okudo and CAS Zack Kinuthia.

“In total, we have, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Nairobi Metropolitan Services secured 3500 vaccines for this exercise. My colleagues Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary  for  Health  and  General  Mohammed  Badi, Director  General,  Nairobi  Metropolitan  Services have provided  our  sportsmen  and  women  an  opportunity  to  become globally Covid-19 compliant, paving the way for our teams to safely compete  in  international  events  with  the  full  protection  of  the vaccine. This indeed is the spirit of Government delivering as one,” CS Amina said in a statement.

This vaccination exercise will run until Tuesday next week following a National–County Government Vaccination Collaboration Model covering Nairobi, Kajiado, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet.

“Our target is to inoculate a total of 3,500 athletes, coaches, officials and athlete handlers across the country ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the World Rally Championship, Safari Rally Kenya,” Amina stated.

“Increasingly sports organizers around the world are requiring that delegations possess COVID-19 Vaccination Passports over and above a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate. This exercise will guarantee that our athletes continue to represent the country in these crucial events, continuing  with  the  Kenyan  tradition  of international sports dominance.”

The development comes as good news to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics teams who are in preparations for the games and getting inoculated early, it will give them ample time to be ready for the games after taking the second jab.

