Kenya Swimming Federation acting president Muyah passes on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 06 – The Acting Kenya Swimming Federation boss Parick Muyah has passed on after an illness, having been admitted at the Kenyatta University Hospital from March 29 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Muyah, 54, had been KSF acting boss since 2016 when he took over the reigns after the resignation of Ben Ekumbo who was at the heart of the Rio Fiasco court case, involving mismanagement of funds meant for athletes at the Rio Olympics.

The sports administrator has been eulogized as an astute sportsperson who will be missed by many.

“It is with deep sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Mr. Patrick Muyah , the Ag. President of the Kenya Swimming Federation. Patrick was an outstanding sports administrator who played a major role in building and strengthening swimming in Kenya,” Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said in a post on Twitter.

