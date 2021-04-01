Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Zamalek must defeat Mouloudia Alger to stay in contention for a top-two finish in Group D while Group B tailenders Mazembe will be eliminated if defeated by Chabab Belouizdad.

Football

Off-form giants Zamalek, Mazembe desperate for points in Algeria

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Apr 01 – Struggling African giants Zamalek of Egypt and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo visit Algeria this weekend seeking victories that could help avoid humiliating CAF Champions League exits.

Zamalek must defeat Mouloudia Alger to stay in contention for a top-two finish in Group D while Group B tailenders Mazembe will be eliminated if defeated by Chabab Belouizdad.

“I have been working on raising morale, improving fitness and creating enjoyment among the squad,” said Patrice Carteron, the French coach recently hired for a second spell with five-time champions Zamalek.

Here, AFP Sport previews matchday 5 as several clubs seek to join already-qualified Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia in the quarter-finals.

Group A

Victories for leaders Simba of Tanzania, at home to V Club of DR Congo, and title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt, away to Al Merrikh of Sudan, will assure them of last-eight places.

It is a realistic scenario although V Club have been extremely unpredictable, notably when holding Ahly in Egypt and then losing heavily at home to the Cairo Red Devils 10 days later.

When Simba hosted V Club two seasons back the Congolese alleged that there was a strange smell in the changeroom and the drinking water had an unusual taste.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The form of Mozambican attacker Luis Miquissone has been a key factor in the rise of Simba, whose French coach Didier Gomes da Rosa can choose a team containing stars from eight nations.

Group B

Sundowns take the only perfect four-win group record this season to the Omdurman stadium where South Africa were booted out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition last Sunday.

Several Sundowns stars were in the team beaten 2-0 by Sudan and will realise that far more commitment is necessary if they are complete a double over Al Hilal, having won by two goals in Pretoria.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has told a multi-national squad including Uruguayans Gaston Sirino and Mauricio Affonso that “we have won nothing yet so keep your feet planted on the ground”.

Belouizdad and Hilal have three points each and five-time champions Mazembe two, and all three sides are seeking a first victory in the section.

Group C

Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa host Wydad in Soweto and want to prove they are a much better team than that which committed a string of defensive blunders when losing 4-0 to the Moroccans last month.

Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune proved particularly vulnerable and the two-time champions from Casablanca are likely to face Nigerian shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi this time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The South Africans can draw some comfort from keeping clean sheets in their other seven Champions League matches as they seek to pip Horoya of Guinea for the second qualifying spot.

Horoya, who play Petro Luanda in Angola, lead Chiefs on goal difference and their immediate goal is reaching the quarter-finals for a third time in four seasons.

Group D

The pre-group assumption that Esperance and Zamalek, who have won the competition nine times between them, would cruise to the knockout stage has suffered a severe jolt due to Mouloudia Alger.

Well organised defensively, the Algerians have drawn with both clubs and need only one point against visiting Zamalek to clinch a quarter-finals place at the expense of the Egyptians.

Zamalek reacted to gathering just two points from a possible 12 by axing Portuguese coach Jaime Pacheco and luring Carteron back from Saudi Arabia.

But the 50-year former coach of Mali, TP Mazembe, Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca admits he “needs time to fix various problems” and it is hard to imagine 2020 runners-up Zamalek making it to the final this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Off-form giants Zamalek, Mazembe desperate for points in Algeria – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved