Zarika hails Heels4Pads for addressing Menstrual Poverty as SportPesa Foundation chips in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – Kenya’s top female boxer Fatuma Zarika has lauded Heels4Pads, an initiative by SisterSpeaks organization that addressed menstrual poverty among young women in the country.

Zarika, a three-time WBC Super-bantamweight Champion was speaking on Wednesday after the SportPesa Foundation boosted the organization by matching their staff contribution with an initial donation of sanitary towels worth Ksh200,000 towards addressing period poverty and supporting women’s health.

“I thank SportPesa and Heels4Pads for helping vulnerable women by issuing them pads because it’s a normal thing in women. Especially for sportswomen like me when periods come when I am in the ring, it makes me uneasy because it lowers my morale, yet I want to go there and achieve my goal,” Zarika said.

She added,” Especially during this period of corona, there are many parents who cannot afford pads, I hail Heels4Pads organization for coming on board and helping the women.”

The financial support from SportPesa Foundation, is part of an internal initiative by SportPesa employees who have donated heels in the past month, worth thousands of shillings towards this initiative that batters the shoes in exchange for menstrual pads, which are distributed to various young women across the country.

“This initiative is driven by our staff. We are grateful they came together to donate their shoes as part of supporting Heels4Pads. As SportPesa, we are matching our staff donation and will look to continue partnering with this organisation as part of our larger agenda to support women’s health across the country,” said SportPesa Foundation’s project lead, Esther Matere.

“This partnership is one of many that SportPesa Foundation is supporting to improve women’s health across the country.”

SisterSpeaks is a Kenyan-founded organization that runs various programs to address women’s issues including working towards reducing period poverty with its Heels4Pads initiative.

Under this project, ladies donate their high heels in support of purchasing pads that are then distributed to young underprivileged women in various areas across the country.

“Heels4Pads has a two-fold agenda where we capitalize on the growing power of digital media and innovation to deconstruct myths around menses through campaigns. We also advocate for policy change and conduct social experiments and campaigns while trading high heels with sanitary pads,” said one of the founders, Angela Waweru.

“For many women, high heels are a confidence booster and we leverage this to fundraise. Often women have many pairs of shoes, some of which they don’t wear and are willing to donate for the cause,” she added.

“This partnership, the direct financial contribution and the heels from the Milestone SportPesa, will allow us to distribute pads to 400 girls the next two school terms.”