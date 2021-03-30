NOCK consulting with Ministry of Sports to allow Team Kenya back to training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) is consulting with the Ministry of Sports to allow Team Kenya resume training at their Kasarani bio-bubble ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Several teams have been at the Kasarani Stadium for the past one month as they intensify training towards Tokyo, but President Kenyatta’s directive last Friday to halt all sporting activities meant that they immediately stop training.

“We are consulting through the ministry of sports and we are recommending that the teams be allowed to continue training in a bio-bubble concept. The CS (Amina Mohamed) said she would also consult with the counterparts from health to see if we can be allowed back,” Team Kenya Chief de Mission Waithaka Kioni told Capital Sports.

The team has been having residential training at Kasarani as well as the Kenyatta University with minimal interaction with outsiders to mitigate the possible spread of the virus.

“The players have not been sharing rooms and in the camp we have had COVID compliance officers whose work is to ensure everyone is adhering to the laid down protocols. They also have dedicated places for eating and are also tested frequently,” Kioni added.

He also notes; “We are hopeful that we will find a favourable solution because we need the athletes to continue training so that we have good performance in Tokyo. But we also understand the nature of the third wave which is very brutal.”

Currently, the men and women’s sevens team which were training in the bio-bubble are in Dubai for the Emirates Invitational 7s and will be there for the next two weeks.