L-R: Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, General Manager Dedan Mungai, Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee and FKF boss Nick Mwendwa. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Harambee Stars rewarded with Sh2.5mn after victory over Togo

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – National football team Harambee Stars have been rewarded with Sh2.5mn by betting firm Odibets after their victory over Togo in their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Lome on Monday night.

The team jetted back to the country on Tuesday morning on their chartered flight and were hosted to brunch by their sponsors at their camp.

“We are happy with how the team has performed and we will continue supporting them. It does not stop here. The Togo result is big and good things are there to come. We will be with the team in good and bad times. But looking at how the team has been improving gradually, there are great things coming ahead,” Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai stated.

The team had also given the team Sh5mn for the two friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania, helping the Football Kenya Federation lay down plans to accommodate the two teams as well as pay for expenditure surrounding the two matches.

  • Harambee Stars players James Mazembe (left) and James Saruni (right) during the brunch organized by the national team. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The team was also given a motivational perk of Sh2.5mn for the match against Egypt.

“We had not planned for this latest development and it was not even part of the contract but the guys called me yesterday and we arranged to have this here. It is important to have a partner like this who can come in and offer such motivation to the team,” FKF boss Nick Mwendwa said.

He added; “We are proud of the team and their performance and though we did not qualify, we can see a bright future ahead. With a team largely composed of local based players and getting a result away, this is commendable,” Mwendwa said.

Skipper Michael Olunga added; “We are thankful for the support that Odibets has given us, to motivate the players to go out there and do the job. We hope that you continue and stick around for longer. We will not let you down as players.”

