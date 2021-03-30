Ethiopia second CECAFA team to qualify for AFCON despite premature ending to match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Ethiopia have become the second CECAFA country after Sudan to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite their match with Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening ending prematurely after the referee passed out.

Kenyan second assistant referee Gilbert Cheruiyot whistled the match out after consultations, with the referee wheeled out to hospital after appearing to collapse in the final quarter hour of the match.

The initial match referee was out of the game after testing positive for COVID-19 and the referee who was to be the fourth official was drafted into the centre.

An Ivorian referee was called in to be the fourth official and couldn’t go in as the centre referee when his colleague was indisposed.

Ethiopia will finish the group second regardless of the outcome of the official position of CAF with Madagascar having played to a 0-0 draw with Niger.

Ivory Coast had scored its goals through Willy Boly, Jean Kouassi and Franck Kessie while Ethiopia’s only goal was scored by Getaneh Kebede.\

Meanwhile, Burundi have missed out on a return to the Cup of Nations even before playing their final match against Morocco after Mauritania beat the Central Africa Republic by a solitary goal to finish second in the group.