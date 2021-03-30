Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Ethiopia second CECAFA team to qualify for AFCON despite premature ending to match

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Ethiopia have become the second CECAFA country after Sudan to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite their match with Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening ending prematurely after the referee passed out.

Kenyan second assistant referee Gilbert Cheruiyot whistled the match out after consultations, with the referee wheeled out to hospital after appearing to collapse in the final quarter hour of the match.

The initial match referee was out of the game after testing positive for COVID-19 and the referee who was to be the fourth official was drafted into the centre.

An Ivorian referee was called in to be the fourth official and couldn’t go in as the centre referee when his colleague was indisposed.

Ethiopia will finish the group second regardless of the outcome of the official position of CAF with Madagascar having played to a 0-0 draw with Niger.

Ivory Coast had scored its goals through Willy Boly, Jean Kouassi and Franck Kessie while Ethiopia’s only goal was scored by Getaneh Kebede.\

Meanwhile, Burundi have missed out on a return to the Cup of Nations even before playing their final match against Morocco after Mauritania beat the Central Africa Republic by a solitary goal to finish second in the group.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved