Vision 2030 rewards Njoroge, Wakhu for making European Tour cut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kenya’s professional golfers Samuel Njoroge and David Wakhu were on Monday rewarded with Ksh. 600, 000 each by Kenya Vision 2030 for their good performance during the recent PGA European Tour events held at the Par 71 Karen Country Club.

The duo took home Ksh. 50,000 each for making the cut as well as the entire prize money of Ksh. 550,000 apiece allocated for top three golfers.

Railway’s Njoroge was the only Kenyan player to make the cut during the Magical Kenya Open where he closed his four-day 72-hole Strokeplay campaign on level par 284 with scores of 72, 68,74 and 70.

Despite carding a 72 on the opening day, Njoroge savored two eagles on the par 4 eighth and par 5 twelfth and finished the iconic tournament in 77th position. Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige awarding Golf Park pro, David Wakhu. Photo/Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Golf Park’s David Wakhu, on the other hand, was Kenya’s lone ranger in the money bracket during the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic with an impressive 7 under par 277 from rounds of 66,68,74 and 69.

Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige while making the presentations lauded the two golfers for flying the country’s flag high, saying that the agency will continue promoting sports in the country.

“We are grateful to Njoroge and Wakhu for representing Kenya well and we hope the support we have accorded them will give them a small boost towards the next qualifying rounds. I call upon corporates and individuals to come forward and support local pros through the Safari Tour qualifying rounds,” Mwige said.

“Let them wear your brand, own the players and when they make the cut at next year’s Kenya Open, they will be selling your brand. Vision 2030 will continue to support sport through the social pillar and it’s our hope that our sportsmen and women will go places,” Mwige added.

Meanwhile, Wakhu, who is one of Kenya’s consistent pro, hailed Vision 2030 for recognizing efforts of golfers in the country. Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige awarding Railways pro, Samuel Njoroge. Photo/Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Golf Park pro noted that the two European Tour events were an eye opener for the local golfers and vowed to bounce back big and better next year.

“I wasn’t expecting this kind of support, it came a s pleasant surprise. I’m thankful to Vision 2030 for their timely support. It couldn’t have come at a better time when Kenya hosted two gigantic events with the Kenya Savannah Classic making a debut on the main Tour,” said Wakhu.

Njoroge, a younger sibling of CJ Wangai, also thanked Vision 2030 for the goodwill gesture adding: “I had lots of pressure in the second event after making the Kenya Open cut. Sadly, I mussed the cut in the second one. I hope to play much better next time round now that corporate support is real,” said Njoroge.