Van Tonder racks up maiden European Tour crown in Kenya Savannah Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – After a great run on the Sunshine Tour over the past One-year, South African Daniel Van Tonder finally made his presence felt on the European Tour record books with a scintillating final-round at the par 71 Karen Country Club in the Kenya Savannah Classic.

The South Africa pro had his campaign effectively sewn up in the play off after a -21 tie.

Van Tonder did in bravado in a three-hole playoff to chalk up his win, battling Thailand’s Jass Janewattananond to the coveted crown.

He becomes the winner of the inaugural event which was sponsored by the European Tour.

A decent round of 64 saw Van Tonder top of the leaderboard, where he rolled in a monster birdie on the final hole to get to 21 under par for the week.

He and Janewattananond returned to the 18th tee box and twice both players made pars with Van Tonder putting for birdie on each occasion.

It was third-time lucky, however, for Van Tonder, who struck a brilliant approach shot from the left side of the fairway, leaving him with a five-foot putt for birdie, while his opponent came up short and tapped in for par.

The 31-year-old made no mistake as he converted his birdie chance to seal the deal, making it consecutive South African victories in Kenya, following Justin Harding’s win at the Kenya Open last week.

