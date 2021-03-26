President Kenyatta suspends all sporting activities in new raft of COVID-19 measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced a suspension of all sporting activities indefinitely in a raft of new COVID-19 containment measures as the country battles a vicious third wave.

The announcement by the President now means that the BetKing Premier League and all other football leagues will be suspended as well as the Kenya Cup, the Kenya Basketball League and the National Volleyball League which were all underway.

At the same time, it will be a blow for Kenyan teams which were preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and it will be left to be seen whether the government will give them an exemption.

-More to follow