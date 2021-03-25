Sinaida steps out of retirement to return to Lionesses squad, Oliech, Agero back with Shujaa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Sinaida Aura has turned around on her retirement from rugby and has been named in the Kenya Lionesses squad that will travel to Dubai this weekend for the Emirates Invitational Sevens tournament.

Aura had announced she has retired from rugby to concentrate on personal matters early this year and missed the Madrid 7s last month.

However, she has been convinced by coach Felix Oloo to return especially as the tactician looks to have a strong outfit for the Tokyo Olympics. At the same time, coach Oloo has handed a debut to Terry Ayesa.

Meanwhile, the Shujaa squad will see the return of Eden Agero and Sammy Oliech with coach Innocent Simiyu looking to add a touch of experience to his side.

The two teams have been in residential training at the Kenyatta University and Kasarani Sports Complex respectively and the Dubai tournament will give the coaches a second opportunity to gauge the players after the Madrid 7s last month.

The Dubai tournament will see 14 international rugby teams arrive in Dubai on March 26th, moving into bio-bubbles across the Emirate to participate in the Olympic preparation event with all training and competition at the home of the Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium.

The teams will train and play all rugby at The Sevens Stadium behind closed doors, with spectators not allowed in attendance. The tournaments will take place on April 2nd/3rd and April 8th/9th.

Shujaa squad:

Andrew Amonde, Billy Odhiambo, Vincent Onyala, Alvin Otieno, Bush Mwale, Willy Ambaka, Harold Anduvate, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu, Tony Omondi, Sammy Oliech, Eden Agero, Jefferey Olouch, Nelson Oyoo, Jacob Ojee and Derrick Keyoga.

Lionesses squad:

Philadelphia Olando, Christabel Lindo, Celestine Masinde, Camilla Cynthia, Enid Ouma, Janet Okelo, Diana Awino, Leah Wambui, Sarah Oluche, Naomi Amuguni, Stella Wafula, Judith Auma, Linet Mora, Terry Ayesa, Sinaida Aura and Sheila Chajira.