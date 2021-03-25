Olunga ready for ‘massive responsibility’ of leading Stars against Egypt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Michael Olunga has termed it as a ‘huge responsibility’ taking over the armband for Thursday night’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

The Harambee Stars forward who scored the lone goal as Kenya held the Pharaohs to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Alexandria says he is however ready for the task and notes that he is confident that the squad in camp will do the job against the North Africans.

“Of course the responsibility is huge, but even being called to the national team in itself is a huge responsibility. You are carring the whole country in your back and representing your family, friends, country and yourself,” Olunga stated.

He adds; “I feel humbled for the coach to select me to lead the team and that means there is something he sees in me and being among the experienced players in the squad, I will do my best to influence the young boys coming in.”

The Qatar based striker takes over the duty from regular skipper Victor Wanyama who was omitted from the squad by head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee. Captain Michael Olunga getting his vision sharp. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The tactician has left out several experienced players with the likes of Eric Johannah, Johannah ‘Tosh’ Omollo and Ayub Timbe all missing while Joseph Okumu and Brian Mandela are out with injury.

But, Olunga has tipped Mulee’s new team to do the job and believes they can shock the North African giants with a win in Nairobi.

“This calibre of games needs a lot of character from the players and that will be very key for us. We would also like to go into this match with the right attitude and this will be crucial if we are to get a positive result,” he notes.

Olunga adds; “We know what kind of team Egypt is and the kind of players they have. It will be a good game for sure and we are looking forward to getting good results. This will be a good moment and a good challenge for us and everyone called will give a good fight,” he added.

The forward missed the last two games against Comoros due to travel restrictions in Japan, but hopes his return will be a relief for the Kenyan backline that has been struggling in his absence.