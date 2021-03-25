IN PICTURES: Mo Salah and co have a taste of Kasarani turf ahead of Harambee Stars duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – The Egyptian national team, led by star player Mo Salah had a taste of the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of Thursday night’s showdown against Harambee Stars in the penultimate qualification match for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.

The Egyptians arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday night and Wednesday’s session was their first and only one ahead of the game.

The Pharaohs need only one point from Stars to qualify to Cameroon.

Here are some of the photos from their training session.

The Egyptian delegation arrives at the Kasarani Stadium for their training. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

With the new COVID-19 regulations from CAF, security was heighetened at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Aston Villa striker Mahmoud Trezeguet is sanitized as he enters the stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Liverpool star Mo Salah has his hands sanitized as well. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Egyptian players have some fun during their training session at Kasarani

Liverpool star Mo Salah was all smiles as he trained at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

A little keepy uppy game to put their spirits high. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Mo Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet enjoy the session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

MO Salah and Trezeguet really had fun together. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Trezeguet hits a stylish pass much to the delight of Mo Salah. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Egyptian players warming up at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Egyptian goalkeepers warm up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Mo Salah, MO Salah, running down the wing… PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Arsenal midfielder Mo Elneny warming up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Mo Salah was the star attraction during Egypt’s training. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ahmed Hegazi in full focus as he warms up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Mo Elneny in full focus ahead of a midfield showdown with Kenya’s Teddy Akumu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ahmed Hegazi stretching out those muscles with a small run. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Zamalek SC defender Mahmoud Hamdy stretching at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Egyptian players during stretching. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Pyramids FC defender AHmed Ayman Mansour stretching out. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu