Mo Salah.... again. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

IN PICTURES: Mo Salah and co have a taste of Kasarani turf ahead of Harambee Stars duel

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – The Egyptian national team, led by star player Mo Salah had a taste of the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of Thursday night’s showdown against Harambee Stars in the penultimate qualification match for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.

The Egyptians arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday night and Wednesday’s session was their first and only one ahead of the game.

The Pharaohs need only one point from Stars to qualify to Cameroon.

Here are some of the photos from their training session.

  • The Egyptian delegation arrives at the Kasarani Stadium for their training. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • With the new COVID-19 regulations from CAF, security was heighetened at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Aston Villa striker Mahmoud Trezeguet is sanitized as he enters the stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Liverpool star Mo Salah has his hands sanitized as well. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • The Egyptian players have some fun during their training session at Kasarani
  • Liverpool star Mo Salah was all smiles as he trained at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • A little keepy uppy game to put their spirits high. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Mo Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet enjoy the session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • MO Salah and Trezeguet really had fun together. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Trezeguet hits a stylish pass much to the delight of Mo Salah. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • The Egyptian players warming up at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • The Egyptian goalkeepers warm up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Mo Salah, MO Salah, running down the wing… PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Arsenal midfielder Mo Elneny warming up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Mo Salah was the star attraction during Egypt’s training. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Ahmed Hegazi in full focus as he warms up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Mo Elneny in full focus ahead of a midfield showdown with Kenya’s Teddy Akumu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Ahmed Hegazi stretching out those muscles with a small run. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Zamalek SC defender Mahmoud Hamdy stretching at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • The Egyptian players during stretching. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Pyramids FC defender AHmed Ayman Mansour stretching out. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Mo Salah was all smiles throughout the session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In this article:
