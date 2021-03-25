IN PICTURES: Mo Salah and co have a taste of Kasarani turf ahead of Harambee Stars duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – The Egyptian national team, led by star player Mo Salah had a taste of the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of Thursday night’s showdown against Harambee Stars in the penultimate qualification match for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.
The Egyptians arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday night and Wednesday’s session was their first and only one ahead of the game.
The Pharaohs need only one point from Stars to qualify to Cameroon.
Here are some of the photos from their training session.