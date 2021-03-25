IN PICTURES: Harambee Stars have final training session under the Kasarani lights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Kenya’s Harambee Stars enjoyed a light session at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt, with coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee fine tuning his final tactics for the gigantic task.

Stars need a win to keep their hopes alive as they sit third in the table with three points, five behind the Egyptians who need just a point in Nairobi to book a flight to Cameroon next year.

Here are some of the images from Stars’ training.

Masud Juma and Duke Abuya, both formerly with Kariobangi Sharks share a happy moment. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma all smiles. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

David ‘Messi’ Owino beams happily. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Defender Nahashon Alembi and Joash Onyango give a thumbs up as they enter the fray. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Two former teammates at Gor Mahia, Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna still hold their friendship tight. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Goalkeeper Ian Otieno and Nzoia Sugar midfielder Kevin Simiyu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenneth Muguna passing the ball around. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Captain Michael Olunga getting his vision sharp. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Enos Karani, Harambee Stars’physio enjoys a light moment with Kenneth Muguna. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The players prepare for warm up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Players warm up before training starts. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenneth Muguna and Michael Olunga with their focus fixed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Erick ‘Marcelo’Ouma needed a change of boots after feeling the pitch. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu