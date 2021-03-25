Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Zambia based DUncan Otieno leading the warm up from the front. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

IN PICTURES: Harambee Stars have final training session under the Kasarani lights

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Kenya’s Harambee Stars enjoyed a light session at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt, with coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee fine tuning his final tactics for the gigantic task.

Stars need a win to keep their hopes alive as they sit third in the table with three points, five behind the Egyptians who need just a point in Nairobi to book a flight to Cameroon next year.

Here are some of the images from Stars’ training.

  • Masud Juma and Duke Abuya, both formerly with Kariobangi Sharks share a happy moment. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma all smiles. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • David ‘Messi’ Owino beams happily. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Defender Nahashon Alembi and Joash Onyango give a thumbs up as they enter the fray. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Two former teammates at Gor Mahia, Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna still hold their friendship tight. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Goalkeeper Ian Otieno and Nzoia Sugar midfielder Kevin Simiyu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Kenneth Muguna passing the ball around. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Captain Michael Olunga getting his vision sharp. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Enos Karani, Harambee Stars’physio enjoys a light moment with Kenneth Muguna. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • The players prepare for warm up. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Players warm up before training starts. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Kenneth Muguna and Michael Olunga with their focus fixed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Erick ‘Marcelo’Ouma needed a change of boots after feeling the pitch. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
  • Antony Teddy Akumu warms up before the training starts. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved