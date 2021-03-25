IN PICTURES: Harambee Stars have final training session under the Kasarani lights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Kenya’s Harambee Stars enjoyed a light session at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt, with coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee fine tuning his final tactics for the gigantic task.
Stars need a win to keep their hopes alive as they sit third in the table with three points, five behind the Egyptians who need just a point in Nairobi to book a flight to Cameroon next year.
Here are some of the images from Stars’ training.