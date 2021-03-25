Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi is one of the 12 Kenya pro golfers sponsored by Vision 2030

Golf

How Zimbabwean star Chinhoi fell in love with Kenyan golf

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi has sung praises of the Kenya Government support towards pro golfers’ Tour experiences.

Chinhoi believes golf would go places in the African continent if governments from other countries followed suit.

Chinhoi is one of the golfers who enjoyed Kenya Vision 2030 boost towards local and regional pros playing in the European Tour’s Magical Kenya Open and Savannah Classic.

The Vision 2030 supported all the Kenyan pros and their caddies in catering for logistics of both events.

The Zimbabwean star has been playing in the Sunshine Tour of South Africa and only joined the Safari Tour in January after winning Uganda Open in December last year.

  • The three regional golfers

Uganda Open was part of the Safari Tour’s 2020-21 schedule.

“When I came to Uganda last year, after playing in the Sunshine Tour, I heard good things about the fabled Kenya Open and the Safari Tour,” Chinhoi narrated.

“So, I decided to join the Safari Tour in order to qualify for the Kenya Open. I won the first of the three slots allocated to African players beating Andrew Odoh of Nigeria and Philip Kasozi of Uganda. My first Safari Tour event was at the Great Rift Valley Resort round,” he said.

  • Zimbabwe’s pro Chinhoi clinches Royal’s Safari Tour. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He added; “I won three rounds of the Safari Tour and I must admit I’m loving it in Kenya. During the last round of Safari Tour, we had the privilege of testing the rigors of the par 71 Karen course and I played really well as I had to go to the playoff with Kenya number one (Dismas) Indiza after we both tied on 14 under. I lost to Indiza on sudden death.”

“’I’m happy that the Government of Kenya has supported golf and the pros. This goes a long way in boosting athletes financial wellness.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chinhoi is currently playing on the Savannah Tour after he missed the Kenya Open cut last week.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved