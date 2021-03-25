How Zimbabwean star Chinhoi fell in love with Kenyan golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi has sung praises of the Kenya Government support towards pro golfers’ Tour experiences.

Chinhoi believes golf would go places in the African continent if governments from other countries followed suit.

Chinhoi is one of the golfers who enjoyed Kenya Vision 2030 boost towards local and regional pros playing in the European Tour’s Magical Kenya Open and Savannah Classic.

The Vision 2030 supported all the Kenyan pros and their caddies in catering for logistics of both events.

The Zimbabwean star has been playing in the Sunshine Tour of South Africa and only joined the Safari Tour in January after winning Uganda Open in December last year. The three regional golfers

Uganda Open was part of the Safari Tour’s 2020-21 schedule.

“When I came to Uganda last year, after playing in the Sunshine Tour, I heard good things about the fabled Kenya Open and the Safari Tour,” Chinhoi narrated.

“So, I decided to join the Safari Tour in order to qualify for the Kenya Open. I won the first of the three slots allocated to African players beating Andrew Odoh of Nigeria and Philip Kasozi of Uganda. My first Safari Tour event was at the Great Rift Valley Resort round,” he said. Zimbabwe’s pro Chinhoi clinches Royal’s Safari Tour. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He added; “I won three rounds of the Safari Tour and I must admit I’m loving it in Kenya. During the last round of Safari Tour, we had the privilege of testing the rigors of the par 71 Karen course and I played really well as I had to go to the playoff with Kenya number one (Dismas) Indiza after we both tied on 14 under. I lost to Indiza on sudden death.”

“’I’m happy that the Government of Kenya has supported golf and the pros. This goes a long way in boosting athletes financial wellness.”

Chinhoi is currently playing on the Savannah Tour after he missed the Kenya Open cut last week.