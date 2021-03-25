Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Comoros players celebrate their goal against Harambee Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Comoros draw with Togo to qualify for AFCON for the first time in their history

Published

MORONI, Comoros, Mar 25 – Comoros have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in their history after picking up a point in a 0-0 draw with Togo at home on Thursday.

The result in Moroni sees Togo move to nine points ahead of their final match against Egypt and this means the worst they can finish is second spot.

The islanders’ four points against both Kenya and Togo coupled with the point at home against Egypt have seen them clinch a ticket to Cameroon.

Togo on the other hand have seen their qualification hopes dashed as they are bottom with just two points.

Egypt might seal the remaining qualification slot if they pick a point or three points or a win against Kenya in the other group match in Nairobi.

The small island nation carried the dreams of an entire country and their first priority was ensuring they guarded their rear well and the first half didn’t have many scoring opportunities.

In the second period, Togo who needed victory at all costs to ensure their hopes remained afloat started stronger and they had two back to back chances, both falling on striker Ihlas Bebou.

First, in the 51st minute, the striker couldn’t connect to a Abou-Samiou Tchoutchoui cross from the right, his point blank connection being blocked a few yards off goal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Three minutes later, he was picked out with a brilliant cross from Richard Nane on the left, but the striker glanced his free header wide off target.

The two sides made changes, Togo going for an attacking swa[ with Ismail Ouro-Agoro coming in for Yayra Josue Doke while Comoros brought in steel into their midfield, Fouad Bachirou coming in for Ahmed Mogni.

The home side was efficient in defending their rear and while Togo declined in their attack, the islanders sought to keep possession and knock the ball around the park.

Late on, they had a chance when substitute Youssouf Ibrohim raced on to a cross from the right, but the Togolese keeper spread his body nicely on the ground to block his connection.

-By CAF Online

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved