Comoros draw with Togo to qualify for AFCON for the first time in their history

MORONI, Comoros, Mar 25 – Comoros have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in their history after picking up a point in a 0-0 draw with Togo at home on Thursday.

The result in Moroni sees Togo move to nine points ahead of their final match against Egypt and this means the worst they can finish is second spot.

The islanders’ four points against both Kenya and Togo coupled with the point at home against Egypt have seen them clinch a ticket to Cameroon.

Togo on the other hand have seen their qualification hopes dashed as they are bottom with just two points.

Egypt might seal the remaining qualification slot if they pick a point or three points or a win against Kenya in the other group match in Nairobi.

The small island nation carried the dreams of an entire country and their first priority was ensuring they guarded their rear well and the first half didn’t have many scoring opportunities.

In the second period, Togo who needed victory at all costs to ensure their hopes remained afloat started stronger and they had two back to back chances, both falling on striker Ihlas Bebou.

First, in the 51st minute, the striker couldn’t connect to a Abou-Samiou Tchoutchoui cross from the right, his point blank connection being blocked a few yards off goal.

Three minutes later, he was picked out with a brilliant cross from Richard Nane on the left, but the striker glanced his free header wide off target.

The two sides made changes, Togo going for an attacking swa[ with Ismail Ouro-Agoro coming in for Yayra Josue Doke while Comoros brought in steel into their midfield, Fouad Bachirou coming in for Ahmed Mogni.

The home side was efficient in defending their rear and while Togo declined in their attack, the islanders sought to keep possession and knock the ball around the park.

Late on, they had a chance when substitute Youssouf Ibrohim raced on to a cross from the right, but the Togolese keeper spread his body nicely on the ground to block his connection.

-By CAF Online