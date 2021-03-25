Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uganda taking on Burkina Faso in Kampala. PHOTO/FUFA

Football

Burkina Faso, Guinea qualify, four-goal Ethiopia crush Madagascar

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Mar 25 – Burkina Faso and Guinea qualified Wednesday for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next January, while Ethiopia trounced Madagascar 4-0 as matchday 5 kicked off.

The Burkinabe secured a place for the sixth time in their last seven attempts by forcing a 0-0 Group B draw away to Uganda near Kampala.

Uganda must avoid defeat in Malawi Monday to join Burkina Faso at the 24-team tournament, which has been delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Malawi kept hopes of a first Cup of Nations appearance since 2010 alive by edging South Sudan 1-0 through a Richard Mbulu goal in Sudan as the national stadium in Juba is being renovated.

Guinea booked a place from Group A by defeating already-qualified Mali 1-0 in Conakry via a goal from substitute Seydouba Soumah with 15 minutes remaining.

Burkina Faso and Guinea join defending champions Algeria, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia and automatic qualifiers as hosts Cameroon in securing places, leaving 17 places up for grabs.

Ethiopia rose from third to first in Group K with an unexpectedly convincing triumph over Madagascar, who were the surprise side of the 2019 Cup of Nations in Egypt, reaching the quarter-finals as debutants.

The Ethiopians are ranked 42nd in Africa — 21 places below the Malagasys — but it was hard to believe that fact as they dominated the first half in Bahir Dar to turn over with a three-goal advantage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amanuel Gebremichael was first to score for a country that has featured at the Cup of Nations only once since 1976, followed by Getaneh Kebede and Abubeker Nassir.

Egypt-based Shimelis Bekele, the only starter who plays his club football outside Ethiopia, completed the rout four minutes from time.

– Sudan stay in hunt –

Ethiopia have nine points, the Ivory Coast and Madagascar seven each and Niger three with the two west African sides meeting in Niamey Friday.

On Tuesday, the Ivorians host the Ethiopians and the Malagasys enjoy home advantage over the Nigeriens and, depending on the Niamey result, all four countries could be in contention for two places.

Sudan stayed in the hunt for a top-two finish in Group C thanks to a 2-0 away win over Sao Tome e Principe, the lowest ranked team in the group phase as they lie 51st in Africa and 187th in the world.

Mohamed Abdel Rahman broke the deadlock on 27 minutes in the island nation off the Gabonese coast and Seifeldin Malik netted early in the second half.

Ghana, South Africa and Sudan are all former champions and have nine points each ahead of a clash between Bafana Bafana (The Boys) and the Black Stars in Soweto Thursday.

Rwanda won and scored for the first time in Group F, defeating Mozambique 1-0 in Kigali through a Lague Byiringiro goal to climb from last to second.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There is just one qualifying spot up at stake in this section as runaway leaders Cameroon are guaranteed a place as hosts, but wanted to gain competitive match practice rather than rely on friendlies.

Rwanda have five points and Cape Verde, who host Cameroon Friday, and Mozambique four each in an intriguing contest to claim a place.

There are nine fixtures scheduled for Thursday with the Comoros and the Gambia hoping to clinch first appearances.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved