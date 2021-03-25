Betway hosts Thought Leadership Seminar to promote women’s sport

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Betting firm Betway Kenya on Thursday concluded its Women’s Thought Leadership Seminar that featured former Harambee Starlets captain Martha Karimi.

Other keynote speakers were Warren Engelbrecht, Nicki De Villiers and Ashley Kotzin.

The Betway Women’s Thought Leadership seminar was conceived as a way to complement the efforts of various women’s teams playing in the Women’s Premier League and Division One League in delivering world class football.

Women’s teams in Kenya have faced various challenges, like lack of sponsorship and proper equipment.

“The Betway Women’s Thought Leadership Seminar is a great opportunity for us, as teams within the Women’s Premier League and Division One League, as we have gained a wealth of knowledge that will positively impact our game in the coming matches. This way we can be able to navigate through the various levels of football and one day hopefully play in the international arena. We are grateful to Betway for considering us to take part in the seminar,” said Limuru Starlets Coach, James Kairu.

The seminar took place over two sessions highlighting leadership, sports science, nutrition, mentorship and digital opportunities for the participating teams.

“As a brand, we have committed ourselves to improving the quality of sports in the country and we felt it our efforts would especially be beneficial to women’s sports. Through this seminar, we will continue to innovatively drive growth amongst our women’s teams by providing infrastructure and skill to compete not just on a national level but also on an international level as well. Betway endeavours to nurture the country’s sports legends of tomorrow,” said Betway Public Relations Executive, Karen Njerenga.

The conclusion of the seminar saw the thirteen participating teams receive training equipment courtesy of Betway.

In addition to supporting initiatives like the Sports Development program, Betway also sponsors the Betway Cup. The sponsorship of the FKF Cup is part of the betting provider’s global efforts to promote sports, and also a proud sponsor of West Ham in the English Premier League and Levante in La Liga.