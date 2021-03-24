Connect with us

David Wakhu is one of the 12 local pros sponsored by Kenya Vision 2030. Photo/ Caleb Oketch/IMG Kenya

Golf

Wakhu sinks 7 birdies to make Kenya Savannah Classic cut

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – David Wakhu’s two rounds of 66-68 have placed him in the money bracket of the Kenya Savannah Classic after Kenya Vision 2030 sponsored pro closed the day tied for 14th.

The Golf Park professional made 7 birdies and 4 bogeys to wrap up the second round on 8 under par 134.

On the second day of the tournament, the on form Wakhu played a round of 3 under 68 to make up for his Magical Kenya Open woes where he missed the cut.

Wakhu has since bounced back with verve and vigor and here’s what he had to say about his fairy tale campaign on Savannah: “I will say it’s really wonderful for me to have such a chance. We had to qualify to have this event and having the privilege to play and I’m very humble. I’m enjoying it now.”

“I think it’s better to have fans because they can motivate you. The only thing is if it goes the other way you kind of feel like the cheering group getting discouraged in terms of getting to pull you up to help you do better.”

“I’m just going to stick with my game plan, my strategy. There are certain holes where I must go for it and be aggressive and there are others where I have to back off. Probably what I’m going to try to do is hit a lot of greens in regulation and have a chance to use the surface well.”

On the opening day, Wakhu made up for struggling locals among them Greg Snow and Dismas Indiza who missed the cut.

Others who missed the cut were Eric Ooko, Jastas Madoya who played a plus 2 to end up with a total of+3.

David Drysdale (SCO), played 65-65, 130 (-12). He said: “I guess it was a little bit surprising after last week. Actually, I had to change driver head last week to loft up and launch it a little higher in the altitude here and I just hit too many left. I missed a lot of fairways and stymied myself behind a few trees so went back to my old head, nine and a half and

I’ve driven it fantastically so far.

The head I’m using this week is the head I’ve used for the last few events before last week.”

South African Daniel Van Tonder became the new leader on day two of Savannah Classic. Three eagles on today’s round saw him go to bed with a one shot from compatriot Justin Harding and David Drysdale who both closed day two with a gross total of -12. The next two days will determine who the winner of the inaugural event will be.

Day Two Top Scorers

1. VAN TONDER, Daniel (RSA) (-7) -13

T2. DRYSDALE, David

(-6)-12

T2. HARDING, Justin (RSA) (-5) -12

T4 FICHARDT, Darren (-5)-11

T4. KAWAMURA, Masahiro (-7)

-11

T14. WAKHU David (-3) -8

