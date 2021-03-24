Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The round of 128 defeat is the 40-year-old Williams' earliest exit in Miami since she made her debut in the tournament in 1997.

Headlines

Venus Williams dumped out of Miami Open first round

Published

MIAMI, United States, Mar 24 – Venus Williams crashed out of the Miami Open on Tuesday, losing her first round game in straight sets to Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Diyas advanced to a second round meeting with Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic after completing a 6-2, 7-6 (12/10) victory in 1hr 28min on the Hard Rock Stadium’s Grandstand court.

The round of 128 defeat is the 40-year-old Williams’ earliest exit in Miami since she made her debut in the tournament in 1997.

After Diyas raced through the first set, Williams fought back in the second, breaking her Kazakh opponent’s serve in the 12th game to force a tie break.

Williams saved three match points to extend the tie break but handed Diyas a fourth match point with a double fault which she converted to complete victory.

“I’m very happy with the win, especially against such a legend as Venus — I looked up to her when I was little,” the 27-year-old from Almaty said.

Diyas set up the victory behind an accurate service game, winning 61 percent of her first serve points, and varying play cleverly to pull Williams around the court.

Tuesday marked the start of main draw action at this year’s tournament, which is being held after the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A slew of top names have withdrawn from Miami in the build-up, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all pulling out of the men’s draw.

Britain’s Andy Murray became the latest star to withdraw earlier Tuesday after suffering a groin injury.

Former world number one Serena Williams meanwhile pulled out of the women’s tournament on Sunday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved