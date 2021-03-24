Spectators locked out of KCB Machakos Rally in line with COVID-19 protocols

Connect with us

Fans to be locked out of KCB Machakos Rally in line with Covid-19 protocols

Motors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) will lock out spectators from this weekend’s Machakos Rally as well as other motor racing events.

A statement from KMSF Director Jim Kahumbura said the Sunday’s venue at Lisa Farm in Machakos County “will be a no-go zone” to spectators.

However, Kahumbura clarified that team mechanics, sponsors, officials and the media will be allowed into the rally-sport venue “on condition that they observe COVID-19 protocols like wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene as well as observing social distancing.

“In line with the government’s directive on social gathering, and in adherence to its COVID-19 protocols as well as those of FIA, events will remain closed to spectators. We continue to play the role of Citizen Social Responsibility by ensuring that these rules are adhered to at all times during events, ‘ Kahumbura said.

Kahumbura noted that the move is aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic which has over the past few weeks surged to worrying levels in the country and across the globe.

“As much as we enjoy our sport, we are going to ensure the safety of competitors and all going to events by locking out spectators from attending the event,” said Kahumbura.

Kahumbura who is also the Chairman of Machakos Rally organisers- Kenya Motor Sports Club – said fans can follow rally proceedings in real time through online tracking of rally cars on the sections.

Meanwhile, all Competitors who do not have the local GPS/GPRS Transponder for Tracking

installed in their vehicles are requested to contact the Event Tracking Agent, Alex Maina of Future Systems Technology Ltd. The trackers will get the transponders installed by Friday 26th March 2021, said Machakos Clerk of the Course John Kamau adding: “Only entries from out of Nairobi will be allowed to have the transponders installed on Saturday

27th March 2021 prior to Scrutineering.”

Tracking is one of the avenues organisers use as part of an elaborate safety plan for events to guarantee safety of racing crews.

KCB Machakos Rally will count towards the second round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

Baldev Chager of Kabras Sugar Racing is the series leader after he totally bossed it in Nakuru last month.

KNRC STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 1-NAKURU RALLY

DRIVERS

1 Baldev Chager (Kabras Sugar Racing) 33

2 Tejveer Rai (Kabras Sugar Racing) 25

3 Onkar Rai (Kabras Sugar Racing) 23

4 Ian Duncan  (Ian Duncan Rallying)19

5 Eric Bengi (Menengai Lemon) 17

6 Paras Pandya (Synergy Gases) 15

7 Nikhil Sachania  (Filmico Racing) 13

8 Jasmeet Chana (CRS/Jaguar Petroleum)  11

9 Ghalib Hajee 9

10 Evans Kavisi  7

11 Daren Miranda  5

12 Edward Maina  4

13 Rajiv Ruparelia  3

NAVIGATORS

1 Ravi Soni  33

2 Gareth Dawe  25

3 Drew Sturrock  23

4 Anthony Nielsen  19

5 Peter Mutuma  17

6 Falgun Bhojak  15

7 Deep Patel 13

8 Ravi Chana  11

9 Sinder Suddle  9

10 Absolom Aswani 7

11 Wayne Fernandes  5

12 John Ngugi  4

13 Enoch Olinga  3

