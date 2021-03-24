Connect with us

Joash Onyango during a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Bring on Mo Salah, confident Joash Onyango beams

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango says he is relishing the challenge to come up against Liverpool forward and joint English Premier League top scorer Mo Salah when Stars take on Egypt in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi on Thursday.

Salah missed the first leg when the two sides clashed in Alexandria, but is expected to lead the Pharaohs front line on Thursday.

“I am looking forward to that challenge and relishing it. Salah is a big player in Liverpool and the English Premier League and I would also want to measure myself up against the best in the world. It will be a tough game against Egypt but we are ready to fight and expect a good result,” the Simba SC defender.

The stopper has already faced Egyptian opposition, most recently being part of the Simba squad that beat African giants Al Ahly 1-0 in Dar es Salaam in the CAF Champions League.

Having put up a man of the match performance in that game, putting at bay the likes of Marwan Mohsen, Joash believes he is more confident heading into the tie against the Egyptians.

“Most of the players who play for Ahly are in this Egyptian team and having come against them and beaten them, I know my confidence is up there. I feel motivated to be on the winning side again and for me, there is no pressure,” he added.

  • Ègypt forward Mo Salah arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 23, 2021. PHOTO/FKF

Onyango is expected to be the leader in the Stars backline after Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu was ruled out with injury while Brian Mandela is not yet match fit after recovering from a recurrent knee problem.

Despite the weight of expectation on his shoulder to marshal a young backline, the tough tackling former Gor Mahia man is not fazed.

“It will be tough missing Mandela and Okumu but I believe whoever will be given that opportunity will do his best. I know the coaches will prepare the team well and we will have to do the job for the nation,”

“Everyone’s morale is very high at this point and we know Egypt will pose a tough challenge. But all we want is three points to see if we can better our chances of qualification,” added Onyango.

