Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BetLion Kenya Managing Director Spencer Okach

Football

BetLion’s Sh350mn Goliath Jackpot returns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – BetLion, Africa’s leading gaming platform, on Wednesday released the largest jackpot in Africa.

Dubbed the BetLion Goliath Jackpot, customers will get a chance to win a share of 350 million shillings by correctly predicting 20 games with just 100-shilling entry.

For the players who correctly predicting 19, 18, 17, 16 and 15 games correctly they will be eligible to receive jackpot bonuses of up to 100 million.

The jackpot will be available to play on SMS, USSD, Web and Android App.

“When we launched in Kenya, we did promise to a product construct that is not only exciting but also rewarding. The release of the BetLion Goliath Jackpot, Africas Biggest Jackpot, is a true testament to that promise,” stated Spencer Okach, BetLion’s Managing Director.

Part of the proceeds of the  Goliath  Jackpot  entries  shall  be  channeled  towards  sport  development. “We commit to making Kenyan sports better, and we intend to use the proceeds from this jackpot to develop the same,” affirmed Spencer Okach.

To get to enjoy the BetLion Goliath Jackpot visitwww.betlion.co/jackpotor checkout our social media pages @betlionKEN on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved