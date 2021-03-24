BetLion’s Sh350mn Goliath Jackpot returns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – BetLion, Africa’s leading gaming platform, on Wednesday released the largest jackpot in Africa.

Dubbed the BetLion Goliath Jackpot, customers will get a chance to win a share of 350 million shillings by correctly predicting 20 games with just 100-shilling entry.

For the players who correctly predicting 19, 18, 17, 16 and 15 games correctly they will be eligible to receive jackpot bonuses of up to 100 million.

The jackpot will be available to play on SMS, USSD, Web and Android App.

“When we launched in Kenya, we did promise to a product construct that is not only exciting but also rewarding. The release of the BetLion Goliath Jackpot, Africas Biggest Jackpot, is a true testament to that promise,” stated Spencer Okach, BetLion’s Managing Director.

Part of the proceeds of the Goliath Jackpot entries shall be channeled towards sport development. “We commit to making Kenyan sports better, and we intend to use the proceeds from this jackpot to develop the same,” affirmed Spencer Okach.

To get to enjoy the BetLion Goliath Jackpot visitwww.betlion.co/jackpotor checkout our social media pages @betlionKEN on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.