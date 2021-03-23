Okutoyi, Okari named January, February LG Sports Personalites

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Tennis star Angela Okutoyi and Moran’s sensation Tyler Okari Ongwae are the LG Sports Personalites of the months of January and February respectively.

The two were feted for their sublime performance in their respective disciplines.

Okutoyi earned the award after winning two back to back ITF Junior J4 singles events in Nairobi. She won 6-3 6-2 against Celine Simunyu of Ireland and Luca Udvardy of Hungary 6-1 6-4 to move to a career high ranking of 127 globally. She also won one doubles title and took second place in another partnering with Iran’s Meshkatolzahra Safi. Okutoyi beat Autocross star driver Lovejyot Singh to the coveted title.

Other nominates for the January award were, Yvonne Wavinya, Jairus Chepkosgei, Hellen Obiri, Ferdinand Omanyala, Chrispin Odhiambo, Kirit Rajput, Pamela Adhiambo, Veronica Adhiambo and Jeremiah Mutai. enya Morans guard Tyler Ongwae in action during the opening match at the FIBA Afrobaskt qualifiers in Cameroon on February 19, 2021. PHOTO/FIBA

Okari, on the other hand, was instrumental in Morans’ win over 11-time Afrobasket Championship title holders Angola, a win that handed the team a ticket to the biennial Afrobasket showpiece after a 28-year hiatus.

Okari was also named in the FIBA Africa Top 10 list of players after leading Morans with team-highs of 14.8 points and 4.2 assists and as the team’s second leading-rebounder with 7.2 boards in five games. He, was determinant in Kenya’s most important win as his buzzer-beater mid-range jumper stunned Angola 74-73 to ensure Kenya a place at AfroBasket 2021.

Okari beat reigning Safari Rally and Kenya champion Baldev Chager to the February award. Other February nominees were Felix Kipruto, Eric Sang, Beatrice Chepkoech, Kevin Odhiambo, Gideon Rono, Zablon Okwam, and Pamela Odiambo.