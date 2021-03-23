Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Okutoyi, Okari named January, February LG Sports Personalites

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Tennis star Angela Okutoyi and Moran’s sensation Tyler Okari Ongwae are the LG Sports Personalites of the months of January and February respectively.

The two were feted for their sublime performance in their respective disciplines.

Okutoyi earned the award after winning two back to back ITF Junior J4 singles events in Nairobi. She won 6-3 6-2 against Celine Simunyu of Ireland and Luca Udvardy of Hungary 6-1 6-4 to move to a career high ranking of 127 globally. She also won one doubles title and took second place in another partnering with Iran’s Meshkatolzahra Safi. Okutoyi beat Autocross star driver Lovejyot Singh to the coveted title.

Other nominates for the January award were, Yvonne Wavinya, Jairus Chepkosgei, Hellen Obiri, Ferdinand Omanyala, Chrispin Odhiambo, Kirit Rajput, Pamela Adhiambo, Veronica Adhiambo and Jeremiah Mutai.

  • enya Morans guard Tyler Ongwae in action during the opening match at the FIBA Afrobaskt qualifiers in Cameroon on February 19, 2021. PHOTO/FIBA

Okari, on the other hand, was instrumental in Morans’ win over 11-time Afrobasket Championship title holders Angola, a win that handed the team a ticket to the biennial Afrobasket showpiece after a 28-year hiatus.

Okari  was also named in the FIBA Africa Top 10 list of players after leading Morans with team-highs of 14.8 points and 4.2 assists and as the team’s second leading-rebounder with 7.2 boards in five games. He, was determinant in Kenya’s most important win as his buzzer-beater mid-range jumper stunned Angola 74-73 to ensure Kenya a place at AfroBasket 2021. 

 Okari beat reigning Safari Rally and Kenya champion Baldev Chager to the February award. Other February nominees were Felix Kipruto, Eric Sang, Beatrice Chepkoech, Kevin Odhiambo,   Gideon Rono, Zablon Okwam, and Pamela Odiambo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved