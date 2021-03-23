LG partners with SJAK for Sport Personality of the Month Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2021 – The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) has signed a deal with leading electronics manufacturer LG Electronics towards the Sports Personality of the Month Award.

The one-year renewable contract valued at Ksh 6.6 Million runs from January to December 2021 and will see the most outstanding Kenyan sportsmen and women recognized for their achievements across diverse disciplines each month.

The winners, to be selected by a panel of judges constituted by SJAK, will be rewarded with cash prizes and LG products. The monthly awards will culminate in the annual gala award ceremony in December. The best sportsmen and women in January and February will be awarded later this month.

Speaking today at the launch ceremony in Nairobi, LG Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim, hailed the partnership will contribute to the development of sport in Kenya by recognizing local talent.

“Recognizing and rewarding performance is an important step in identifying and nurturing local sporting talent. Kenya is known globally for her sporting talent especially in athletics, and we are seeing promising talent in other disciplines, hence our decision to collaborate with SJAK to advance development of sport in Kenya,” said Mr. Kim. LG Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim with SJAK boss Chris Mbaisi

On his part, SJAK president Chris Mbaisi said the award will go a long way in motivating Kenyan sportsmen and women who have endured many challenges in the past one year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having worked with LG before, the partnership we have signed today builds on our previous relationship which focused on football. This time, we are expanding the scope to cover more disciplines thus creating visibility for a wider range of talent in the sports fraternity,” said Mr. Mbaisi.

The partnership signed today comes at the right time as sporting activities gradually resume after the abrupt shutdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has considerably impacted the livelihood and economic fortunes of sportsmen and women.

“This partnership is meant to help jump start sports activities and at the same time give Kenyan sportsmen and women hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” added Mr. Mbaisi.

Sport plays an important role in socio-economic and cultural development of the country. Investing in sports is also seen as having many benefits for the young generation. It is also seen a source of livelihood and business opportunities.

Among the products the winners will receive as awards include LG NanoCell TV with in-built AI that delivers high quality picture and sound and a superior viewing experience, as well as the LG AI DD washing machine featuring some of the most advanced features using steam technology.