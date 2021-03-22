Gor come from behind to beat Bidco and put league campaign back on track

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Gor Mahia came from a goal down to beat Bidco United 3-1 at the Kasarani Annex on Monday afternoon, bouncing from back to back losses to put their BetKing Premier League campaign back on track.

Clifton Miheso was the star of the show with a goal and two assists, scoring the first off an expertly taken freekick before assisting Wilson Silva and Kenneth Muguna in the second half.

New signing Peter Nzuki had given Bidco a 10th minute lead.

The result sees K’Ogalo move to seventh in the standings with 22 points, 14 behind leaders Tusker FC who have played two matches more while Bidco who were unbeaten in their last five matches have dropped down to ninth.

Bidco came into the game with heaps of confidence and they went ahead after 10 minutes when Nzuki strongly headed home off a David Kalama corner.

The Thika-based side bossed possession, playing the ball around the park with comfort as Gor chased, trying to get their feet back on the ground.

The defending champions ultimately got their hold of the game and they began causing danger. A Miheso corner was poorly defended with the keeper’s chase seeing him spill the ball. Kenneth Muguna picked the spills and tried his luck on the half volley but the effort was wide. Gor Mahia midfielder John Macharia vies for the ball with a Bidco United defender during their BetKing Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on March 22, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Gor finally got back into the game with 10 minutes left to the break in sublime fashion. Silva was fouled at the edge of the box and from the resultant freekick, Miheso curled the ball beyond the wall and into the far left.

The winger almost had his second in similar fashion in the 42nd minute, but his effort was well saved by a full stretched Zamu Adisa.

In the second half, Gor looked to keep the same momentum and fighting spirit and 16 minutes in, they were 2-1 up.

A quick interchange of passes on the counter saw Miheso free up on the left before curling a beautiful cross into the box, Silva bouncing a header beyond the keeper for his second league goal for K’Ogalo.

Gor’s confidence had now been lifted and Bidco were now doing the chasing.

Muguna sealed the victory for Gor with five minutes left with an unconventional finish, guiding Miheso’s cross into the net with his bossom after running behind the defense to face keeper Adisa one on one.