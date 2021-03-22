DStv to beam live European Tour’s Kenya Savannah Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – There is something to smile about for golf enthusiasts after MultiChoice announced that DStv it will broadcast live the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic, a second European Tour event in the country scheduled to tee-off March 23-26 at the Karen Country Club.

The news comes as a sigh of relief to golf lovers in Kenya after the just concluded Magical Kenya Open, won by South African Justin Harding, witnessed challenges in broadcasting the event live.

It also comes at the right time since spectators will not be allowed in the event as part of observing the COVID-19 protocols.

DStv, which has the exclusive pay television rights, is giving Kenyan golf followers access to watch the Savannah Classic event at the comfort of their homes, at their favourite popular joints, or stream live on the DStv App.

While announcing the channel number and bouquet, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nancy Matimu said;

“We are proud that Kenya is hosting this edition of the European Tour for which DStv has the exclusive pay television rights. Our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible. We find and develop the right mix of content and deliver it to Kenyans anytime, anywhere. You can either catch the action from the comfort of your house or anywhere else via the DStv Now app,” she said.

The Kenya Savannah Classic will give Kenyan Pro golfers, who are sponsored by the government through Vision 2030 an opportunity to redeem themselves after a poor show in the Magical Kenya Open.

Since international golfing activities were allowed in mid-2020, all events have been played under strict adherence of the COVID-19 restrictions. Such events are played as closed events with very limited number of players and their caddies allowed.

This is the case with Kenya Savannah Classic. Only the players and their caddies and a limited number of officials all of whom must be in the bubble will be allowed at Karen, hence most of the Kenyan golf following can only rely on the live screening of the matches.

“We want to assure Kenyan golf followers that they do not have to worry about not being at Karen as we will transmit to them wherever they will be’’ added Nancy.

The following is the schedule time for the open from the second-round tomorrow Friday 19 March to the fourth round on Sunday 21 March 2021;

Series Season Episode Schedule Date Schedule End Time (EAT) Channel Name Channel Number Status Venue DStv Bouquet European Tour 2020/21 Kenya Savannah Classic Day 1 22-3-2021 1pm-4pm SuperSport Golf DStv Channel 233 Live Karen Country Club Premium European Tour 2020/21 Kenya Savannah Classic Day 2 23-3-2021 12:30-3:30pm SuperSport Golf DStv Channel 233 Live Karen Country Club Premium European Tour 2020/21 Kenya Savannah Classic Day 3 24-3-2021 12:30-3:30pm SuperSport Golf DStv Channel 233 Live Karen Country Club Premium European Tour 2020/21 Kenya Savannah Classic Day 4 25-3-2021 12:30-3:30pm SuperSport Golf DStv Channel 233 Live Karen Country Club Premium